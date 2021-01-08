How to monitor barns 300+ feet from home M1 system

Posted Yesterday, 07:48 PM

The M1 data buss that connects to the expansion units and keypads can have a total length of 4000 feet. If you are using Catx cable to create home runs back to the panel, then each cable length has to be counted as double, because the signal runs out and back. Still, you should have no problem making it work over a distance of 350 feet, as long as your other data buss devices don't have excessively long runs.If you are near the 4000' limit, you could consider using the M1DBHR to create multiple data busses. That's really the only way to get past the total distance limit. The M1 uses RS485 protocol, and although there are third party RS485 extenders, they are known not to work with the M1.If the expansion unit isn't working, double check the data bus termination to make sure it's set correctly.If you have only a couple of contacts and sensors in each barn, you could consider using pairs of wires in the Catx cable to wire up zones directly and dump the zone expander (or put it back with the main panel, if you don't have zones available on the M1 itself).There are WiFi door and window sensors that will work with a cell phone app. Just search Amazon for "Wifi door sensor" and you'll find several. I can't speak to the quality of any of them. I just know they exist.Since you have these Cat6 cables running between buildings, have you done anything about putting surge protection against lightning strikes on them? You should have that at both ends. Otherwise, you risk blowing out your M1.

