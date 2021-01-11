Jump to content


Omnipro Communicator Trouble

Started by heffneil , Today, 08:39 AM

#1 heffneil

heffneil

Posted Today, 08:39 AM

Hey guys I installed a HAI Omnipro for a friend.  He doesn't have a phone line connected anymore - but he gets random Communicator Trouble alerts and would like NOT to. How can we disable the check all together?

 

Thanks!

 

Neil

 


#2 pete_c

pete_c

Posted Today, 09:53 AM

From the OmniPro manual give this a try:

 

To disable the digital communicator, enter a single "-" for the FIRST and SECOND PHONE NUMBER.


#3 heffneil

heffneil

Posted Today, 10:00 AM

Will this also not check the status of the line? Thanks Pete!


