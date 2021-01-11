Omnipro Communicator Trouble

Hey guys I installed a HAI Omnipro for a friend. He doesn't have a phone line connected anymore - but he gets random Communicator Trouble alerts and would like NOT to. How can we disable the check all together?
Thanks!
Neil
Jump to content
Posted Today, 08:39 AM
Hey guys I installed a HAI Omnipro for a friend. He doesn't have a phone line connected anymore - but he gets random Communicator Trouble alerts and would like NOT to. How can we disable the check all together?
Thanks!
Neil
Posted Today, 09:53 AM
From the OmniPro manual give this a try:
To disable the digital communicator, enter a single "-" for the FIRST and SECOND PHONE NUMBER.
Posted Today, 10:00 AM
Will this also not check the status of the line? Thanks Pete!
0 members, 0 guests, 0 anonymous users