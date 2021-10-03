Multi-port remote bathroom exhaust fan

Posted Today, 05:14 PM

Time to make a decision on how I want to vent 2-1/2 bathrooms. One full bathroom and the half bathroom are on the first floor, side by side, and the other full bathroom is above them on the second floor. I'm trying to keep roof penetrations to a minimum, so thinking about venting thru the nearby gable end.

Fantech has a remote fan with four 4" intake ports and one 6" exhaust remote fan that seems interesting. I would only have one 6" diameter gable end penetration instead of three 4" ones, so it would look better. Anyone have any experience with these or remote fans where the intake ducts have been Y'ed down to a single duct? Any concerns with the idea that when the fan is on, it is pulling from all three rooms, regardless of whether or not it needs to? How did you wire the controls from the three rooms?

Thanks,

Ira