Insteon Fanlinc modules and Switch

J

Jmltech

Member
I have a couple of used Insteon Fanlinc modules and 6 button insteon switchplate for the fanlinc.  These are used, been using them for a couple of years.  Recently removed the fans so no longer needed.
I have 2 of each available.  $10.00 for the set (1 fanlinc and 1 6-button switch), or $20.00 for both.  $6.00 shipping.
Pictures available upon request
 
Joe
 
