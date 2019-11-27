Various Insteon Items for sale Switches Outlets PLM

theedudenator
4X Outletlinc 2473S 2X face is dirty/paint overspray as they were on the covered porch, will probably clean up. $40 for all 4
2X Switchlinc toggle switches - not sure if these work - free when you buy something else.
2X Access Point 2443 These plug in and allow you to connect across electrical phase $20 for the pair
1X 2413S Dual Band Powerlinc - I just bought this, never used to replace a failed one to connect the ISY99 - $50
2X LampLinc Dimmer - Plug in style lamp controls Dual Band $30 for both
1X I/Olink 2450 - $30
3X Netgear Powerline 1200 units - I used these to remotly locate my switch and ISY99 $60 for all 3 units
- Monitor and control pool valves, electric door strikes, garage doors, and more using your Insteon network
- 4 output relay modes allow you to control many different types of devices
- 1 low voltage relay output can be configured for continuous or momentary operation – output capacity is rated at 5 Amps at 30 Volts (AC or DC)
- 1 sensor input can turn any standard wired sensor into a smart sensor – when sensor is triggered I/O Linc can activate the on board relay or activate other remote Insteon devices
- Use your existing electrical wiring to extend your Internet access to any room in your house.
- Homeplug AV2 technology supports Gigabit speeds through your electrical outlets for improved coverage
- Extremely fast speeds-up to 1200Mbps, Perfect for connecting smart TVs, streaming players & game consoles
- Ideal for 4K HD streaming & lag-free gaming, Connect multiple adapters to expand your wired network coverage
- Multiple data streams (MIMO) with Beamforming technology to offer improved coverage by directing the signal where you need it
- Encrypts Power line network connections with the touch of a button keeping your network secure
- Plug and Play - Set up in minutes, no need to configure or install software