ELK M1 Lighting - WiFi?

Posted Today, 01:28 PM

I have been using ELK M1 to control my old Lightolier X-10 switches/dimmers for many years now. I have dozens of them. I have used up most of my spares over the years, so I'm starting to think about what to use next. I've tried Z-Wave and I am not impressed - I've found it to be unreliable and flaky compared to even X-10, at least via Homeseer. UPB is on my list, but that seems to be getting as long-in-the-tooth as X-10. I've recently been paying more attention to WiFi lighting switches and modules (Shelly, Sonoff, Kasa, etc.) - looks promising and inexpensive, and seems like "the future".

But I have a few questions about WiFi lighting modules and switches:

1) How reliable is it? Missed signals?

2) Will they last for decades like my X-10 stuff?

3) Is it two way for awareness of on/off/dim? i.e., if I switch locally, does the controller know that?

4) I prefer ELK to run my lighting schedules - been rock solid that way. Homeseer is too flaky and subject to crashes and file corruption - it's happened way too often - I just don't trust it for my routine lighting schedules and events. But I understand that ELK only directly supports X-10, UPB, and ALC. Is there any way that ELK can run WiFi lighting?

Thanks for any help.