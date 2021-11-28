Jump to content


Photo
- - - - -

ELK M1 Lighting - WiFi?

Started by Mark S. , Today, 01:28 PM

  • Please log in to reply
No replies to this topic

#1 Mark S.

Mark S.

    Dedicated Cocooner

  • Registered
  • PipPipPip
  • 166 posts
  • Location:Connecticut
  • Experience:average
  • Hardware:Elk M1, HomeTroller
  • Tech:X10-PLC, Z-Wave, 1-Wire
  • Audio:Sonos
  • CCTV:analog, ip, dvr

Posted Today, 01:28 PM

I have been using ELK M1 to control my old Lightolier X-10 switches/dimmers for many years now.  I have dozens of them.  I have used up most of my spares over the years, so I'm starting to think about what to use next.  I've tried Z-Wave and I am not impressed - I've found it to be unreliable and flaky compared to even X-10, at least via Homeseer.  UPB is on my list, but that seems to be getting as long-in-the-tooth as X-10.  I've recently been paying more attention to WiFi lighting switches and modules (Shelly, Sonoff, Kasa, etc.) - looks promising and inexpensive, and seems like "the future".

 

But I have a few questions about WiFi lighting modules and switches:

1) How reliable is it?  Missed signals?  

2) Will they last for decades like my X-10 stuff?

3) Is it two way for awareness of on/off/dim?  i.e., if I switch locally, does the controller know that?

4) I prefer ELK to run my lighting schedules - been rock solid that way.  Homeseer is too flaky and subject to crashes and file corruption - it's happened way too often - I just don't trust it for my routine lighting schedules and events.  But I understand that ELK only directly supports X-10, UPB, and ALC.  Is there any way that ELK can run WiFi lighting?

 

Thanks for any help.


Back to Home Automation


1 user(s) are reading this topic

0 members, 1 guests, 0 anonymous users

  1. CocoonTech.com
  2. Do You Cocoon?
  3. Home Automation
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Forum Guidelines ·